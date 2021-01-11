Argos hockey host University of Mary to open up the season

GREAT FALLS- More hockey action returns as the University of Providence hockey team prepares for their first game of the year.
Argos are coming off a historic season, in which they won the West Region Championship and earned a #2 seed in the ACHA National Tournament.
Last year the Argos finished 22-8 with 2 ties, and this year they look to be just as dominant.
Although there were no pre-season games, and only two weeks to practice, Head Coach Jeff Heimel says he still has high expectations for his team heading into the season.
"The expectation is that despite the break, it's business as usual. I mean that can be hard sometimes but I think this group can do it, and I would just expect them to pick up where they left off and hit the ground running", says Heimel.
Argos will host the University of Mary this Friday at 7pm and will be live-streamed.