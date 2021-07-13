Bozeman's Bennett Hostetler Selected in MLB Draft

Bozeman native Bennett Hostetler was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 18th round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday. According to his former team the Bozeman Bucks, he's the first player from their American Legion program to get drafted since Nate Weidenaar in 2005.
The 539th pick in the draft earned Summit League Player of the Year honors during the 2021 season after leading the Bison to their winningest year in program history, finishing with a 42-19 overall record.
During his senior season, he recorded a .394 batting average and set NDSU's single-season records with 176 assists and 61 games played, while also recording the second-most hits in a single season (84) and RBIs (58).
Over his five years at NDSU, Hostetler broke many program records for the Bison including games played (225), games started (220), walks (108), hit by pitch (49) and sacrifice flies (15).
Bennett is the son of current Bozeman High boy's basketball head coach, Troy Hostetler.