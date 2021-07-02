Cascade Collegiate Conference continues covid-19 safety protocols for upcoming school year

*** CCC Press Release ***
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) announced the adoption of a comprehensive Commitment to Play Plan for the 2021-22 intercollegiate athletics season.
“Our Commitment to Play Plan approved by the conference Presidents, represents a natural transition from the Return to Play document of 2020-21,” stated commissioner Robert Cashell. “The refined protocols reflect the changing landscape regarding COVID-19, availability of a vaccine and the suspension of most, if not all, restrictive mandates among the states our member schools reside in.”
The plan will still require pre-departure and game day screening for virus symptoms in high/mid contact sports but will not require weekly surveillance testing. Schools will need to maintain access to testing for anyone displaying symptoms and still will need to follow local guidelines regarding contact tracing quarantine/isolation.
The conference will not require all student-athletes, coaches and support staff to be vaccinated in order to participate in CCC activities.
“We believe our Commitment to Play Plan maintains an appropriate level of safety and monitoring against COVID-19 while also providing the necessary foundation to ramp protocols back up if needed,” said Cashell.
The conference, and the NAIA are planning for a return to regular scheduled seasons which begin in the fall. As with all things COVID-19 related, the Commitment to Play Plan may be updated based on future guidance, as well as, any state/local health authority mandates.