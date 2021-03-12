Spring ball couldn't get here any sooner for the Montana Grizzlies.
That's how Griz head coach Bobby Hauck feels as expressed his excitement and enthusiasm for the return of spring drills Friday afternoon. The Griz put their helmets and pads back on after an extended layoff without a fall football season.
According to coach Hauck, his team hasn't missed a beat.
"This feels real normal. It's what we do this time of year," Hauck said Friday. "We get some great practices and great scrimmaging and great work done in the fall even though it wasn't in front of a crowd with an opponent."
These drills come with Montana's first of two spring games under a month a way. The Griz play host to Division II opponent Central Washington on April 10 before welcoming conference foe Portland State the week after.
"Mental toughness shows itself in different ways. Their ability to bring focus and good attitudes and effort when they aren't sure what's in front of them or what time frame has been really positive."
Montana returns an experienced roster in 2021 that's anchored by 15 returning along with 33 returning lettermen.