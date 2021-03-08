MSU's Tricia Binford earns Big Sky Co-Coach of the Year honors

Montana State Women's Basketball head coach Tricia Binford has been named the Big Sky's Co-Coach of the year, sharing the honors with Idaho State head coach Seton Sobolewski.
Binford received the honor Monday after leading the Bobcats to a 13-3 conference record this season, locking in the No. 3 seed for the Cats in the Big Sky Conference Tournament this week in Boise. Most notably for Binford, she led the one of the four youngest teams in the country this season with an average team age of 19.3 years old.
She's now received this honor in back-to-back seasons after being named Coach of the Year last year. This marks the third time Binford has received the award in her 16 years in Bozeman as the dean of the Big Sky Conference.