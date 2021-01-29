Missoula Sentinel senior Camden Sirmon announced via Twitter on Thursday that he is decommitting from playing football for the Montana Grizzlies and instead will play at the next level for the Washington Huskies.
Go Dawgs!☔️☔️ @CoachPMcCollum @CoachDonovanUW pic.twitter.com/4gp8gNBd9b— Camden Sirmon (@camdensirmon) January 28, 2021
Sirmon transferred to Missoula from Wenatchee, Washington for his senior season so he will now return to the Evergreen State for college football. Sirmon was named the class AA Offensive MVP after helping lead the lead the Spartans to their first state football title in almost five decades. Cam's brother Cy played for the Grizzlies from 2016-2019 and his uncle David was a member of the Grizzlies' 1995 national championship team.
Sirmon will be a preferred walk-on for the Huskies.