** University of Providence Press Release **
WHITEFISH, Mont. – Three members from the University of Providence Athletic Department received recognition from the Frontier Conference for their contributions this past year.
Doug Hashley was named the Frontier Conference Athletic Director of the Year, Brad Beffert was named the Frontier Conference Athletic Trainer of the Year, and Jim Croft was named the Frontier Conference Faculty Athletics Representative of the Year.
"Because of the unique challenges that COVID-19 presented, this past year was a total teamwork year," Hashley said. "The University of Providence, both on the athletics side and the University as a whole, pulled together to serve our students and staff as well as we could. I believe we did so very well and I am very proud of our efforts."
Hashley was named the athletic director of the year in his first full season serving in that capacity. Having previously served as an assistant athletic director for three years, Hashley began his tenure as athletic director on Feb. 3 2020, nearly a month before the season would abruptly end due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He worked tirelessly over the next year to ensure that the administration created the best possible path for the student-athletes amongst unusual circumstances.
The athletic department saw an outstanding amount of success during the shortened season. All in all, four Argo teams won conference championships, and seven competed at their respective National Tournaments. The Argos also had 10 student-athletes earn All-American honors.
"I am humbled, surprised and thankful that my peers thought enough of the job we are doing here to warrant the award," Hashley said. "Truthfully this would be one year where all the athletic directors in the conference could have been honored for the award, as we all were in this together to support the students, staff and the universities as well as we could. Everyone handled the pandemic together, and I'm proud of the unity our conference had."
One of the main reasons for the success during this shortened season was head athletic trainer Brad Beffert. Beffert, the assistant athletic director, primarily serves as the head of student-athlete wellness and risk management alongside his head athletic trainer duties.
As the Frontier Conference liaison to the NAIA Athletic Trainers Association Board of Directors, Beffert incorporated the best practices from across the country into both Frontier Conference and University of Providence policy. He was responsible for the testing of all Argo student-athletes, and also helped out as a part-time strength and conditioning coach when needed. Because of the pandemic, he also added additional responsibilities, uncluding as the COVID-19 Response Co-coordinator for Athletics and served on the University of Providence Covid-19 Task Force.
"Brad obviously deserved Trainer of the Year," Hashley said. "He researched, studied and wrote policies that protected the students and staff at the University of Providence as well as the Frontier Conference. He made sure our student-athletes were given a chance to compete in the safest way possible."
"I'm very humbled to have won this award," Beffert said. "In a very difficult year for athletic trainers across the country in having to deal with COVID-19, I'm very thankful for my athletic training staff of Monica Thackeray, Courtney Rayfield, and Morgan Olsen. Without them this award wouldn't be possible."
Jim Croft was also named the Faculty Athletics Representative of the Year. Croft, who serves as the Associate Professor of Computer Science and the Department Chair for Business Professions, had his hands full with his FAR responsibilities. As the FAR, he is in charge of representing the University's student-athletes while developing educational policies.
His responsibilities include making sure all student-athletes are eligible, educating the conference on rules education, and rules interpretation to the athletic administration. Because of the swift rule changes necessitated by the pandemic, Croft was invaluable in breaking down the rules and spreading them to the correct stakeholders. He also volunteered his time as the lead producer for all productions of Argo home events, a key component of an athletic department in a year with no fans.
"Jim is amazing," Hashley said. "He has such great knowledge of the NAIA rules and he always presents himself and the cases we administer with great detail. I'm very happy for him."
"I'm humbled to win this award, but it wasn't just me," Croft said. "We have an excellent registrar's staff that handles the eligibility forms and their work is second to none. Secondly, the whole athletic department is wonderful to work with and they do an outstanding job as well."
All three award winners will be submitted to the NAIA for consideration for National Awards, which will be announced later this summer.