Van Diest Hired as Defensive Coordinator at MSU Northern

Carroll College legendary football coach Mike Van Diest is making his return to the Frontier Conference, but it won't be in Helena.

Instead Van Diest is headed to Havre, after being named the defensive coordinator for the MSU-Northern football team on Monday.

Van Diest of course is well known for winning six NAIA national championships and 14 Frontier Conference titles during his tenure as head coach at Carroll. He briefly retired in 2018, before coming back into the coaching ranks as an assistant at the University of Mary in North Dakota last season.