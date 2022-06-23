Colt Anderson football camp inspires Butte youth to 'Dream Big'

BUTTE, Mont. -- "Dream big"--a fitting phrase for Montana football legend Colt Anderson, who went from playing high school football in the Mining City to coaching in the Super Bowl. And on Thursday, he shared that message with the youth of his hometown.
"'Dream big' just means anything is possible," Anderson said. "If you work hard, if you're a good person, if you commit yourself to whatever it may be, you can do it."
That positive mentality is what has carried Anderson to a successful career on the gridiron, both as a player and a coach.
And even though Anderson has made the big time, appearing in the Super Bowl on the Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff back in February, he's not the kind of person to forget where he grew his roots.
That's why Thursday's 'Dream Big' youth football camp at Butte's Naranche Stadium is such a big deal.
"I look at my story, and I can't think of one particular event or camp that inspired me," Anderson said. "But hopefully, one day, these kids will look back and say, 'That camp was fun,' and maybe that motivates them to just keep working hard."
Now in its third year, and returning after a two-year COVID hiatus, 'Dream Big' has picked up quite a following, with names like local hero Tommy Mellott, former NFL star Lorenzo Alexander, and Super Bowl winner Ryan Jensen helping to provide an experience that the participating kids won't forget.
Jensen in particular has been instrumental to the success of 'Dream Big,' as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers center has made an appearance at all three camps.
"It's awesome to be able to come out here and show kids coming from a small town, where a lot of people don't think you can make it big, being able to reach the top of the mountain," said Jensen, who grew up in the small town of Fort Morgan, Colorado. "That's what I hope these kids take away from it."
"I just really appreciate the relationship that Colt has built," said Alexander, a former teammate of Anderson's from the Buffalo Bills.
"Obviously Butte is a small town, and you have that small town feel," Alexander continued. "People coming back and giving back to the community--everybody knows everybody. It's like one big family out here with this community, and that's really what's special about it."
"I remember going to the Butte High camps, and Colt Anderson wasn't running something like this when I was a kid, but, heck, I know I'd have been right on top of it if it was an option," said Mellott, a Butte native and star quarterback for the Montana State Bobcats. "It's awesome to the 300 to 400 kids out here this afternoon, getting to learn from the best."
Who knows? Maybe the next star football player out of the Mining City will be able to look back and say that it all started here--with simple football drills, some celebrity smiles, and, of course, the mentality to dream big.