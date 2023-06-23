Colt Anderson, NFL stars, hopefuls inspire Butte youth to 'Dream Big'

BUTTE, Mont. -- You don't need to come from a big town to dream big.
Just ask Colt Anderson, as the Butte native and former NFL safety is recognized this year for taking his football career to the pinnacle of Treasure State success. Between that, and the collection of guests at this year's camp for youth, the 'Dream Big' message has never been bigger.
"Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I'd be one of Montana's best or go into the Montana Football Hall of Fame," Anderson said.
Just like the 500 kindergartners through eighth graders lunging and leaping at Anderson's annual 'Dream Big' camp in at Naranche Stadium in Butte on Friday, Anderson himself was once just a kid with a dream.
The former Butte High and Montana Grizzlies legend always kept home close to the heart, even when he made it to the NFL stage. Now, as he enters the Montana Football Hall of Fame in 2023, his 'Dream Big' message resonates with his little hometown more than ever.
"The people of Butte are pretty special," Anderson said. "All the volunteers, the sponsors, the kids and families that come out here to help put this [camp] on are amazing."
"There's no place like it... I was so fortunate to grow up here," Anderson continued. "It's a pretty special place."
Part of what makes it special is the cast of all-stars willing to lend Anderson a hand with the camp. That includes everyone from current NFL standouts like Evan McPherson and Ryan Jensen, to former pro stars like Lorenzo Alexander, to other Montana-born ballers like Butte's own Dylan Cook--someone whose own story falls right in line with Anderson's message.
Cook's path from NAIA backup to Griz walk-on to pro hopeful has culminated in a summer roster invite with the Pittsburgh Steelers--and a chance to represent Butte in an NFL game. He'd be the first to do that since--you guessed it--Colt Anderson.
"I think it helps [the kids] just see that it's possible, that it's doable, to see someone who walked through this high school every day and played on this field to make it where I'm at," Cook said.
"To have these kids and give them an opportunity to come out and just have fun, meet some NFL players, and see that it's possible to get there, I think that's priceless," Cook continued.
Maybe one of the young tacklers, speedsters, and precision divers at Anderson's camp will dream big enough to turn one day of summer fun into Montana's next football legend.