GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Confero Sports Foundation is teaming up with the local Montana Rush Soccer club for their annual mixer, in an attempt to raise funds for the club.
Richard Tieman sat down with both the Chairman of Confero and the President of Montana Rush Soccer. Below is a transcript of the conversation.
Richard Tieman: Hello and welcome to KFBB and SWX studio in Great Falls, and joining me as a guest who you may not recognize the name recently, but you’re certainly familiar with the cause. He is Roger Lesofski of the Confero Sports Foundation.
Welcome, how are you doing?
Roger Lesofski: Thanks for letting me be here and I’m doing great. How are you doing?
RT:I’m excited. You're having a mixer coming up next week. You've been doing this for 38 years. What makes this one so special?
RL: I guess it's because we haven’t done one in two years due to the pandemic with Covid, and what makes it so special is that we need to raise money, we need to help some soccer this year raise some money, and basically, we’re having a mixer!
RT: What makes this one different as far as being teamed up with the soccer team?
RL: Soccer’s gotten huge. And one of the things that we take a look at with Confero, is bringing everyone together. And we just thought it was for a great cause and for a great bunch of people.
Brian Clarke: One of our largest expenditures as an organization, is our irrigation water, and so we're hoping that with some of the funds raised at this mixer and this event, that we can look into a self-sustaining well out there”
RT: What would that mean to your guys' season, to have the funds from this help alleviate that kind of stress?
BC: It does alleviate a lot of fundraising we’d have to do, looking through grants, things like that. To have great organizations like Confero, help fund some of these things that we can look into. Then hopefully get a well for our complex out there.
RT: Alright folks, there you go, make sure you mark your calendars for next week, Wednesday, May 4th, in the Exhibition Hall at the ExpoPark. 5:30 to 8 o’clock for food, beverage, and silent auctions. Tickets are $25 a piece in advance or at the door, or you can get a booklet of 10 for $200.