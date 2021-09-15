FORT BENTON, Mont - For the first time since 1974, the Fort Benton Longhorns have a cross country team.
The last time the Longhorns were running cross country, the price of gas was $0.42 per gallon and Gerald Ford had just taken over as President of the United States. Now 47 years later, Fort Benton High School students are getting the opportunity to run cross country again.
"It's super cool," says senior Jacob Giles. "We got good coaches and we got a good community behind us, but it's just great to be able to have a new sport."
Brining XC back to Fort Benton is something that head coach Kevin Shaw has been trying to do for years. After a few failed attempts, and continued success in track and field; the timing was finally right for the school to give cross country a try this fall.
"We've got lots of participation in our other sports and we have kids that aren't in those sports'" added Shaw. "Here, we'll give them another opportunity if they want it. We've been thinking about it for a while and of course we've seen other Class C schools thrive with their cross country programs, so why not us."
The team features 8 Longhorn students, including some that play other sports. Whether they also play football or volleyball, they are part of a very close group on the cross country team.
"I like the small team a lot," says senior Jenna Dunham. "It's really nice because we can pile into our school van and then go run somewhere else and it's nice. You all know each other, we're a tight-knit group."
Fort Benton has already raced three times this fall and all participants have met the Class C state qualifying standard. "It's been a lot of fun, added Giles. "I like running a lot, and this season been really fun."
The Fort Benton Longhorns continue their season on Saturday September 25th at the Centerville Gulch Trail Meet.