After spending the last few seasons as an assistant coach with the CMR Rustlers, Ian Deal is ready to tackle a new challenge as the head coach of the Great Falls High Bison.
"It's an interesting change, obviously it is a different school, different players to work with. Some of them I know, some of them I don't know, so it's a chance to turn to the dark side" said Ian Deal.
As a new member of the Bison, Deal replaces Steve Groshelle who resigned from the Bison back in January. Deal is no stranger to coaching high school soccer, but his experience at the youth level is what brought him into his new role.
"This for me was fantastic to think that the boys got together, tried to take their destiny in their own hands and decide who they want. They gave me a phone call and asked me if I'd be interested and I was like 'hey if you guys are prepared to go to all that for your own game, I'll come across and help you, yeah, definitely." added Deal.
With the season underway, the Bison are already seeing some of the benefits their new coach has brought to the team.
"Coach has brought a new set of eyes which we haven't seen in the past and we can look at the team in a new light, said Ryan Harrington. "He has some great new ideas on new formations and a few new ideas that we can play."
"He has brought a lot of new drills and a bunch of other stuff that we haven't learned in the past couple years I've been here" added Reece McIntosh.
A team that lost over a dozen seniors will look to fill the void with many underclassman this fall; but no matter what, the Bison are just happy to being play the sport they love.
"We are a bunch of good kids that just want to be out here, have fun and play the game that we like," said McIntosh.
Great Falls High hosts their first home game on August 28 when they play Billings Skyview.