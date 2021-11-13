FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Montana's defense led the way on Saturday as the Grizzlies defeated Northern Arizona 30-3, clinching a spot in the FCS playoffs.
It now sets the stage for a top-10 showdown at Washington-Grizzly Stadium next Saturday for the Brawl of the Wild against Montana State, and a possible visit from ESPN's College Gameday, which is expected to be announced either Saturday night or early Sunday.
The Lumberjacks were stifled all afternoon, as Kevin Daniels, who came into the game as the Big Sky's second-leading rusher, was held to just 42 yards on 16 carries, and the team committed four turnovers on the afternoon.
"Our defense did a really great job today," Head Coach Bobby Hauck said after the win. "It's comforting to sit over here and be the head coach and know the other side can't move the ball. That was just a great job by our defense and by our team coming here and playing at 7,000 feet. That was a good win by us."
On offense for the Grizzlies, Cam Humphrey led the way through the air with 280 yards, completing 57 percent of his passes. Xavier Harris had 70 yards on 18 carries, and Cole Grossman led the Griz with 93 receiving yards on three catches.
After six straight punts between both teams to start the game, Montana's Isiah Childs opened the scoring with an 8-yard run to make it 7-0 Grizzlies.
Both teams traded field goals to make it 13-3 into the third quarter, until Robby Hauck sacked NAU QB Cale Millen, and Pat O'Connell brought the ensuing fumble back for a Montana touchdown.
Garrett Graves capped the day with a 25-yard interception return off Northern Arizona backup QB Niko Haen to seal the win.
Next Saturday's Brawl of the Wild against Montana State will kick off at noon from Missoula.