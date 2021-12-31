GREAT FALLS - The basketball season has gone to plan so far for the Great Falls Central Catholic Mustangs. GFCC is 5-1 through six games and has won each of those five games by at least 18 points.
"I think our team defense has been much better this year." said senior forward Kaiden Horner.
Defense has certainly played a large role in the early season success of the Mustangs. Last season GFCC won just four games, now they've already passed that mark just six games into the new season.
"It's been our commitment to defense." added Mustangs head coach Eric Vincent. "We spend a lot of time in practice working on our defense and off of that, our defense can fuel that offense. Now our players can see those tangible results and they can see that the defense works."
Great Falls Central Catholic has held it's opponent to just 37.3 points per game while scoring over 56 points per game themselves. Defense has certainly been the big point of emphasis for the Mustangs this season, but it's not the only thing that's helped out this team.
"Our experience has been a big help, we've matured a lot this season and have really caught up to the speed of the game." added Horner.
As for what's next, the Mustangs hope this strong start can springboard them towards something bigger come tournament time.
"We want to have a good showing at districts and make it to divisionals." said Vincent. "It's all here in Great Falls this year, so we could do it all right here in our backyard. So we have to get into that divisional tournament, then you never know what might happen."
Great Falls Central Catholic returns to the floor on Saturday January 8th, when they host the Denton-Geyser-Stanford Bearcats.