MISSOULA -- Some of the best volleyball players from across the Pacific Northwest made their way to Fort Missoula to play in the annual Dig Missoula Volleyball Open, with the proceeds going towards a good cause.
The matches began early on Saturday morning and ran well into the afternoon, as players played matches against other groups of four.
The more experienced players were in the competitive division, while more casual players played in the open and co-ed recreational divisions.
Dig Missoula Volleyball president Paul Standen says the tournament has grown quite quickly into the biggest event on the group's calendar, and at one point, over 30 courts were in use.
"I saw that the Fort Missoula Regional Park complex was about to be remodeled and revamped," Standen said. "And it was a two year ahead project and a couple of us just said I think we should start a tournament, we should be the volleyball tournament that happens at that site.