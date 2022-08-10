KALISPELL, Mont. -- It's not every day that someone like Drew Brees comes to your little hometown in Northwest Montana.
But Brees and a number of other high-profile athletes said hello to hundreds of kids a the World Gym Cares Fair in Kalispell on Wednesday afternoon.
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback was just one of the All-Star guests signing autographs and taking pictures. Former Montana Grizzlies football star Brock Coyle and Whitefish-born Olympic skiier Maggie Voisin were also in attendance, alongside others.
While these athletes have had their fair share of the spotlight across their careers, they all came with the same message: on Wednesday, the spotlight was on the kids.
"This is a community event that we've put together," said Melissa Denning. "It's a free event for anyone that wants to come out. We have tons of children's activities, and all the proceeds are coming to the Boys and Girls Club of Glacier Country."
The Boys and Girls Club provides local youth a place to go after school and during the summer while parents are away at work, and the World Gym Cares Fair is their biggest event yet.
To pull it off, it takes a village. But when you have a good cause, and you add a gracious host site, loads of food and activities, and, of course, a pinch of star power, it all bakes into the perfect recipe for providing the youth a day of unforgettable fun.
And with all proceeds going right back into the club, there are plenty more fun days ahead.
"We will receive all the proceeds from the silent auction items, and a lot of them are high-dollar items--sports memorabilia signed by professional athletes," Denning said. "As of right now, [we've raised] easily $20,000, probably more."
With that kind of support, the World Gym Cares Fair could have staying power. Who knows? Maybe Tom Brady or Lindsey Vonn will be in the area in 2023...