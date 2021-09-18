HELENA, Mont. - It was a windy day in Helena but the Carroll College Saints are back in action after last week’s bye, and they play host to Eastern Oregon here today, who is currently ranked 13th in the NAIA. A true tough test awaits for Carroll.
Saints fans were ready pregame, hoping to see their first win over the Mountaineers since 2014.
In the first half, both defenses stood tough, forcing sacks, turnovers, and punts as we saw only 230 total yards combined between the two teams through two quarters.
Points were finally put on the board via a Jordan Eggers four-yard rush touchdown for the Mountaineers after picking off Saints quarterback Devan Bridgewater to start the third quarter.
Every time Carroll got moving on offense today, they were hit with friendly fire. Whether it was penalties or turnovers, they could not string enough positives together to put points on the board. They added a defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough. Mountaineers win 10-7.