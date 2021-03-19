Electric City Speedway looks to add VIP Suites with stadium upgrade

GREAT FALLS- With opening day just weeks away, Electric City Speedway is not only making changes to the track but also adding a few upgrades that may give fans an even better first-time experience.
Along with building a new announcement booth, Electric City Speedway is also looking to add two VIP sweets on the top deck.
Bleacher seats are being remodeled, and brand-new walls are being replaced on the backstretch.
With Great Falls being a big racing Community, project volunteer Jeramy Myers felt it was time to switch things up.
"We're trying to keep the legacy alive with Dan and Barbara Mann who sold to the Leach brothers. The Leach brothers have resurrected a little bit of life into the track and due to the Leaches being able to buy the place we are very happy, and to show our support we're just volunteering, helping to make this a better place, and a better place for the family to come out and have some fun," said Myers.
Most of the upgrades are anticipated to be done by opening weekend.
Opening weekend will begin April 23rd, but until then Electric City Speedway is inviting community members to come out and help.