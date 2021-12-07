GREAT FALLS - 2018 was the last time the CMR Rustlers were State Champions in boys basketball, and it also marks the last time they made the AA State Tournament. However this season, the Rustlers return a strong cast of players and are ready to breakout.
"We have a lot of kids with a lot of experience, so that's good, but we need to learn on how to win again," said Rustlers head coach John Cislo. "If we can start to do that and get some wins early, I think that can catapult us to a good season."
CMR finished last season with a 3-11 record, but the Rustlers bring back six different players who have experience starting at the varsity level. "We have a lot of seniors on this team and a bunch of experience playing together," added senior Gavin Grosenick.
While the offseason is a chance for lots of individuals to grow and develop on their skills, it's also been a chance for this team to do two things. Build confidence and improve their communication.
"The team feels pretty confident." said senior Rogan Barnwell. "It's been a lot better than it has in the past. Also, our communication has gotten a lot better. We're able to come together and mesh and that's pretty important."
Outside of communication and confidence, the Rustlers will be most known this year for their frenetic defense. "It's going to be pretty fast paced, aggressive, a strong defense," added Grosenick.
"We would like to be known as a defensive team, we just like to be kind of tough and gritty," said Cislo. "It's easier said than done, but I think if we rebound, making guys work, getting in their faces and pressure the ball, I think we could be known as pretty good defensive team."
The Rustlers will put their defense to the test on Friday night when they welcome the Glacier Wolfpack to Great Falls to tip off the 2021-22 season.