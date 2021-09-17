WHITEHALL, Mont. -- The Fairfield Eagles (3-0) escaped an upset bid from the Whitehall Trojans (0-3) with a 22-14 victory on Friday night.
The Eagles entered the game as heavy favorites after knocking off Class B powerhouse Eureka last week, whereas the Trojans were just looking to recover from a 44-0 thrashing at the hands of Townsend.
Early on, it looked like it was going to be a similar outcome. Fairfield rode senior running back Miguel Perez to a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, while Whitehall fumbled the ball away on each of its first two possessions, one of those turnovers setting up a Fairfield score.
To add insult to injury, the Trojans suffered three bad snaps on the same drive, one of which flew out of the back of the end zone to give the Eagles a safety and a 14-0 lead after 15 minutes.
But the Trojans did not go quietly. The Whitehall defense stiffened up in the second quarter while junior quarterback Miles Hoerauf got to work. Hoerauf fell into the end zone twice in the second frame, knotting the score at 14-14 heading into halftime.
After some back and forth without scoring, the Eagles finally broke through thanks to a long haul from junior receiver Bryden Batson. Batson's catch set up another Fairfield score, followed by a successful 2-point conversion to give the Eagles the 22-14 lead.
In the fourth quarter, things came to a head when Fairfield converted a successful fake punt on fourth down. Although the Eagles would eventually give the Trojans the ball one more time, the home team could not make its way down the field, and the Eagles came out on top 22-14.
Undefeated Fairfield will take its perfect record back home next week for a matchup with Conrad, while Whitehall will take the road up to Bigfork.