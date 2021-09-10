Fairfield - In a battle of Class B heavyweights the Fairfield Eagles stood tall on their home field and knocked off the Eureka Lions 26-19.
In the first quarter, Fairfield jumped out to a 6-3 lead, until Eureka quarterback Caleb Utter called his own number and dove into the end zone for a touchdown giving the Lions the 9-3 lead.
The Eagles would get a response right back from their senior running back Miguel Perez. Perez finds the hole and breaks free for a long touchdown to put the Eagles back in front 12-9.
After a Eureka fumble, Perez and the Eagles cashed in again. This time Perez with a 40-yard scamper to score his second touchdown of the game and give Fairfield a 18-9 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, Eureka put together a drive that ended in a field goal cutting it to a one score game. However, the Lions had no answer for Perez as he got free again and sealed the victory for Fairfield with is third rushing touchdown of the night.
Fairfield holds on to beat Eureka 26-19.