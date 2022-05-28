Florence-Carlton Softball continues to prove that they're the best program in the Class B-C divisions. The Lady Falcons beat M.A.C. (St. Ignatius/Arlee/Charlo) 14-11 in the title game on Saturday at the D-Autremont Complex in Lewistown, taking home their 12th championship.
The Lady Falcons got off to a hot start in the first three innings. Kolbi Wood, Kylie Kovatch, Ava Philbrick, Autumn Sutton and Jaidyn Larson hit RBI's. Larson had four on the day and one of which was a double giving the Lady Falcons a 5-1 early lead.
Though the Lady Bulldogs made it a tough fight. Hayleigh Smith managed to tie up the game at 5 in the 4th inning. While the Lady Falcons kept the lead the entire game, M.A.C. knocked three homers out of the park - two by Izzy Evans and one three-run dinger by Rheid Crawford.
Florence-Carlton also had a couple of home runs by Madison Potter and Hailey Sutton in the 6th inning that sealed the deal on their 14-11 victory.
The Lady Falcons and the Lady Bulldogs are no strangers to the title game as the two teams met in finals last year.
While Florence-Carlton is excited to take home another piece of hardware, some athletes will also bring back bittersweet emotions as their group is more than just a team.