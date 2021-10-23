LEWISTOWN - It was an emotional night at Fergus High School as the Golden Eagles took the football field for the first time after losing senior captain Dylan Morris in a car accident on Sunday night.
Not many words can describe the atmosphere of Friday night's football game, but one that certainly comes to mind is community. The people of Fergus County, like so many other parts of the Treasure State rely upon each other every day, and when tragedy strikes that sense of community has a whole new meaning.
Friday night's game started with player introductions, where the last player introduced was #71 for the the blue and gold, Dylan Morris. The crowd let out its loudest cheer of the night as Golden Eagle players carried his #71 jersey and helmet out to midfield. After the opening kickoff, the first play of scrimmage was a delay of game from the Miles City Cowboys, which served as an extended moment of silence to honor Dylan.
Then it was back to football, just the way that Morris family wanted it. The Golden Eagles struck quickly in the first quarter on a 59-yard TD pass from Chance Fields to Kyler Fleming to put them up 7-0. That was more than enough for Fergus as their defense continued to deliver stops drive after drive, including the biggest stop of the game on fourth down with just 11.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Golden Eagles took one snap in the victory formation and then they all pointed to the sky as Fergus knocked off Miles City 7-0, in remembrance of #71.
After the stands cleared and the Fergus team gathered with their families on the field, the Golden Eagles payed one last tribute to Dylan. The seniors locked arm in arm, carried Dylan's #71 jersey from one end zone to the other, as "The Boys of Fall" by Kenny Chesney echoed throughout Golden Eagle Stadium. Dylan's jersey, helmet and a football were placed down on the DM71 logo painted in the end zone as the team circled around and shared a moment together.
It has been a very tough week in Fergus County, but the people in the surrounding community have really rallied together to help each other through this tough time. Community is defined as a unified body of individuals, and on Friday night in Lewistown, the entire community was united as one as they honored #71, Dylan Morris.