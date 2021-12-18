BOZEMAN, Mont. -- Montana State saved its finest hour for the perfect time, unleashing a perfect storm of Tommy Mellott on offense and well-timed big plays on defense for a 31-17 win over South Dakota State, as they advanced to their first national championship game since 1984.
They started the postseason by switching quarterbacks, and Butte's own Tommy Mellott answered the bell to the tune of 229 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air, and 155 rushing yards to go with an additional two touchdowns on the ground.
The Bobcats will take on the dynastic North Dakota State Bison in the title game, on Jan. 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. MT at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, with the game televised nationally on ESPN2.
Final
In the final quarter, Montana State continued to pick South Dakota State's defense apart with steady doses of Tommy Mellott, both through the air and on the ground.
Mellott found Lance McCutcheon from 17 yards out to give MSU a 31-17 lead early in the final frame. South Dakota State drove to the MSU 27-yard line, but a huge fourth down sack by Daniel Hardy turned the Jackrabbits over on downs with just over six minutes to play.
The Jackrabbits had one last chance to make things interesting, but an end-zone heave with over three minutes left effectively sealed the game.
Bobcats score touchdown, score now 31 to 17
End of quarter 3
Both teams traded punts for much of the quarter. The Bobcats continued to wear South Dakota State down with Tommy Mellott in the run game, as he continued to find open space, capping off the third quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run to give MSU a 24-17 lead.
Bobcats score touchdown, score now 24 to 17
Halftime
Montana State began the second quarter with great field position, but the drive stalled as they settled for a Blake Glessner 27-yard field goal to take a 10-7 lead.
The Jackrabbits responded with a 7-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a 13-yard touchdown pass from Chris Oladokun to Jadon Janke, giving South Dakota State the lead back.
Tommy Mellott shrugged his shoulders, and drove the Cats 75 yards down the field, running in the touchdown himself from four yards out to take a 17-14 lead back for MSU.
South Dakota State ended the half with a 51-yard field goal from Cole Frahm to even things at 17.
Jackrabbits score field goal, score now 17 to 17
Bobcats score field goal, score now 17 to 14
Jackrabbits score touchdown, score now 10 to 14
Bobcats score field goal, score now 10 to 7
End of quarter 1
BOZEMAN, Mont. -- After a Bobcats punt, Troy Andersen made a huge tackle on 4th and 1 to keep the Jackrabbits out of the end zone.
Montana State responded with a 64-yard touchdown pass from Tommy Mellott to Nate Stewart, but South Dakota State answered as Pierre Strong ran it 44 yards for a touchdown to tie things at 7.
Jackrabbits score touchdown, score now 7 to 7
Bobcats score touchdown, score now 7 to 0
Kickoff at noon
Our Alex Eschelman is following along with the Montana State Vs. South Dakota State game today in Bozeman!
Follow along here for score updates throughout the game.
Pre game