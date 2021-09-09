First-time soccer coach Steve Shahan looks to build Butte High program

BUTTE, Mont. -- Soccer fans in the Mining City were excited for a double-header between the Butte High and Flathead boys' and girls' teams on Thursday afternoon. But an absent bus situation meant that the Bulldogs actually had to take the road to Kalispell instead.
This is one of just many bumps in the road that Butte High coach Steve Shahan had to face in first ever season coaching soccer.
Shahan is no stranger to coaching, with years of sideline experience under his belt in the realms of basketball, football and track. He thanks his family for that extensive background.
"I was always in an active family, so I saw the benefits of those sports and the way they can help kids," Shahan said. "I was definitely a rambunctious child. If I wouldn't have had sports and that physical activity, I definitely wouldn't be [coaching] here today."
But soccer is a new venture for Shahan, and he's quite the project ahead of him, working with a Lady Bulldogs team that finished winless in 2020. Despite that, Shahan is excited for the challenge, and he hopes that he can build participation into a program worth being proud of.
"The thing I love about soccer is that it takes kids every shape, size, speed--we can find spots for them," Shahan said. "With 11 players on the field plus subs, it offers the greatest chance for participation and self-improvement for the kids to grow from being part of a team.
The early struggles have shown through, as Butte High has been mercy ruled at home twice this season already. But as Shahan says, those are just growing pains for a growing program.
"Our goals are improvement and team chemistry," Shahan said. "We're working on combining that talent and skill along with the chemistry, just building and improving as much as possible."