Before senior fullback R.J. Fitzgerald played for Montana State Football, he grew up in Dillon as a Griz fan.
“One of the stories is I came to a Bobcat game when I was little, we got water, it had a Bobcat head on it and I wouldn't drink it cause there was a Bobcat on the water,” R.J. said. “Obviously it was kind of what I knew and I always looked up to my dad and my uncle."
R.J.’s father Greg was an All-Big Sky linebacker for Montana from 1993-1997 where he won their first national championship in 1995. Greg’s younger brother John was an All-Big Sky fullback and won their second title in 2001 and R.J.’s mother Keeley was also a UM graduate.
"Grep brainwashed him that's what I decided,” Keeley said. "We all kind of did that…it was pry a poor parent moment on my part not on Keeley’s,” Greg said.
However just as R.J. showed support for his parents' alma mater growing up, Greg and Keeley did the same for him when he decided to play football for Cats.
"He wanted a chance and MSU gave him that chance,” Greg said. “We were ecstatic that he got that opportunity and he's never looked back."
After R.J.’s brother Jace joined he and the Bobcats last season, the whole Fitzgerald family has never looked back. However after R.J. and Jace are done playing for the Blue and Gold, they are excited to embrace the family rivalry.
“Once we get a little bit older and we're all done playing we'll have some sort of bet going on but for now...I'm pretty excited and grateful that I was able to play football for Montana State and I'm really excited to finish out this season with these guys," R.J. said. "We've worked so hard for everything that we've had."
As R.J. has worked hard to transition from a walk-on at MSU to a captain, the Fitzgeralds are proud to share fond memories on both sides of the divide.
"It gives you perspective," Greg said. "When you look at the kids on both sides everybody puts their heart and soul into it and I think it's kind of a neat to experience it from both sides."
"I think at the end of the day we're all just really proud of all of the kids that play," Keeley said. "RJ was lucky enough to play in the state championship every year he was in high school so obviously that was over Cat-Griz, he was wearing the blue and gold on Saturday so I guess it was meant to be."