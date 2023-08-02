BOX ELDER, Mont. - The Falcons have landed here in Rocky Boy, for a free football clinic. Their first time at a reservation, but you wouldn't know it based on the turnout, as there's plenty of laughs and smiles to go around for some flag football fun.
“We have been working with the Montana High School Association to get girls flag football sanctioned at the high school level, and so we've been doing a lot of events with different high schools around the state, and different areas,” stated Falcons Community Relations Manager Danielle Renner. “And when we were talking to them, they said, you know, if you're ever interested in doing something on a reservation, Rocky Boy would be great. We've actually never done anything on a reservation before, so we were really excited to give back to this area.”
While their other stops across the treasure state are focused more on the effort to add Montana to the list of states offering girls flag football. Today's clinic was all about getting the youth interested and involved. and who better to do that than some Falcons legends.
“Our legends today are Bobby Butler, Robert Moore, Buddy Curry and Michael Haynes,” Renner continued. “All guys that played with the Atlanta Falcons back in the eighties and nineties.”
“As a kid, street football was king, right? It was everything, before we played organized ball,” smiled Falcons former DB Bobby Butler. “Flag football is a way to get the kids out of the house playing football again. You got to expose them to it. And once you expose it to them, some of them are going to catch on and say, “Wow, I really like this”. And next year they'll be looking for us to come back. They look forward to it, and then they can grow in that.”
The Falcons flag football staff love visiting Montana as they continue to see steady growth with their clinics and receive a warm welcome from the communities.
“First time being here has been fantastic,” added Renner. “The community has been so welcoming, open arms, and just fantastic to work with.”
“It's beautiful. I mean, this is God's country,” Butler continued. “I've been here before, but
here is just, man. It's just amazing. It's just amazing. I love it here.”