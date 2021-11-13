FORT BENTON - After falling behind 14-0, the Flint Creek Titans rallied to beat the Fort Benton Longhorns 38-22 to advance to the Class C 8-man State Championship game.
It was a slow start for the Titans as Fort Benton received the opening kickoff and took it right down the field and scored 6-0. The Longhorns and Colter Ball would strike again as Fort Benton went up 14-0.
Chase Goldade opened the scoring for the Titans to make it 14-6. Following a Fort Benton fumble, Tyler Burden rushed it in to make it 14-12. Avery Metesh broke off a screen pass down the sideline for six and Flint Creek took a 18-14 lead into halftime.
The third quarter was slow for both teams, as each team got one possession and failed to score, but on the opening play of the fourth quarter Flint Creek added to their lead with a long TD to go up 24-14. The Longhorns would push back, as Cade Ball finds lineman Brock Hanford for a TD and Fort Benton cut it to 24-22.
The Longhorns tried an onside kick and couldn't recover, and after a handful of plays in Longhorn territory Andrew Tallon ran it in to make it 32-22. The Titans added another score late to win it by a final score of 38-22.
The defending Class C 8-man state champs Flint Creek will look to repeat when they take on Thompson Falls next Saturday afternoon.