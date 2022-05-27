Despite an hour rain delay in the morning and 20 mile per hour winds throughout the day, Florence-Carlton overcame weather conditions to beat M.A.C. (St. Ignatius/Arlee/Charlo) 17-12 at the D'Autremont Complex on Friday, advancing to the title game on Saturday.
The Bulldogs put up a great fight. One play in particular that stood out was Hayleigh Smith's three-run homer to give the Dogs a 5-2 lead in the 2nd inning. However, M.A.C's offensive firepower wasn't enough to match the Falcons' performance.
Senior Kolbi Wood hit a two-run dinger in the 4th inning to overcome the Dogs' 8-7 lead, giving Florence-Carlton momentum to stay on top for the rest of the outing. Wood has hit five home runs throughout her two days at the B-C State Softball tournament, but homers aren't her goal going into playoffs.
"I want base hits not home runs, but it just happens I just think I gotta hit the ball, put it in play, get my girl home," Wood said. "We jell really well together, that's basically our secret - we support each other, if someone makes a mistake we compensate the next play by making that play, we have to play error free, we have to hit the ball, we just gotta believe in each other out there."
The Falcons will play the winner of the third place game tomorrow at 11 a.m. for their 12th championship.