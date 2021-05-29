Florence defeats MAC 10-4 in state championship game, wins third title in four years

The Florence Falcons softball dynasty lives on another day.
Florence fans and players rejoiced Saturday afternoon following the Falcons' 10-4 victory over the Mission-Arlee-Charlo Bulldogs in the Class B/C State Championship Game right on the Falcons' home turf.
Bulldogs' freshman hero Izzy Evans drove in the first three runs of the day to make it 3-0 MAC after three innings. MAC pitcher Liev Smith frustrated the Falcons' bats up to that point.
After entering the fourth inning trailing 3-2, Florence put on an offensive juggernaut. The Falcons rallied for six runs with two outs that put them up 8-3 at the end of the inning. Freshman Autumn Sutton, Kasidy Yeoman, Kolbi Wood and even pitcher Kylie Kovatch combined to drive in all six runs.
The Falcons scored two more runs later in the game to make it 10-3. Evans hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh to cut the Bulldogs deficit to six but that would be too little, too late, as Kovatch and company put the game away.
Saturday's win marks the Falcons fifth win over the Bulldogs this year after meeting for the fourth time in the past week dating back to the divisional tournament. Florence put 43 runs of the board in four state tournament games, capping off a nine-game win streak to end the year.
This marks the Falcons' third championship in the four years, giving them 11 of the last combined 22 state titles in Montana. Saturday's win also marks Florence head coach Maurice Craun's first-ever state title in only his second season with the team.