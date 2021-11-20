FLORENCE, Mont. -- Dominant all year in Class B football, the Florence Falcons put the finishing touches on an undefeated season with a 42-0 win over Bigfork on Saturday afternoon.
Finishing with a 12-0 record, the Falcons only had a single game where they won by less than double digits, a 20-14 win over Townsend back on Sept. 18.
Pat Duchien had four touchdowns for Florence, who won their first state title since 1977. It also marks the school's first 11-man football championship.
Duchien got the scoring underway in the second quarter, finding Caden Zaluski for a 22-yard TD to make it 7-0.
Luke Maki would strike for the ensuing two scores for Florence, one on a reverse handoff, and the other on a 24-yard dime, as the Falcons carried a 21-0 halftime lead.
Duchien would cap it off by hurdling a defender and waltzing into the end zone to make it 28-0, and officially put the game out of reach.