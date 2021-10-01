HELSINKI - The Helsinki Seagulls of Finland's Korisliiga announced on Friday morning that they have signed former University of Providence basketball star Zaccheus Darko-Kelly.
The two time defending Frontier Conference Player of the Year and first team All-American led the Argos in every statistical category last season. He averaged 18.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game last season with Providence.
This past summer, the Missoula Sentinel and University of Providence standout played two games for the Toronto Raptors NBA Summer league team.
Darko-Kelly and the Seagulls start their Korisliiga season on Saturday October 2.