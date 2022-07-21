It's not often that Bobcat fans get to cheer for two former Montana State football standouts who are now playing on the same NFL team. However, Daniel Hardy and Lance McCutcheon are turning that narrative into a reality as the two start training camp this week with the Los Angeles Rams. While they are prepared for the opportunity, they have also embraced the starstruck moments that have come along on their journey to the pros.
"I was trying not to be a little fangirl when we were sitting in meetings but you know it's hard not to," McCutcheon said. "I'm sitting in the back and I'm looking around and I got Cooper [Kupp] in front of me, Matthew Stafford in the front row, Cam Akers running back, Allen Robinson from Chicago and I'm just like damn we're here so the first two days I was a little starstruck, little surreal for me, but we got good with it and now they're my teammates."
McCutcheon signed an undrafted free agent contract with L.A. in April. Since then, he's has been labeled a dark horse in the wide receiver room according to Heavy Sports. As for Hardy, he was drafted by the Rams in the seventh round and has gone viral this offseason after posting a video of himself jumping out of a pool. However Hardy isn't focused on the national attention, but rather learning from some of his role models.
"Sometimes it's like woah I used to watch that guy on tape, I used to try and do his moves and then you have to say alright calm down, calm down but you know it's amazing getting to meet some of your heroes and some of the people you model yourself after," Hardy said. "One guy in particular is Aaron Donald, we talk about him and watch his film a ton in the d-line room here...that guy has the complete trust of everybody in that building, honestly he's one of the great leaders on the team and I'm excited to be a part of it."
The two report to training camp on Saturday, July 23 and the Rams kickoff the regular season in less than 50 days against the Buffalo Bills.