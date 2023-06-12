GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The card for BKFC 44 featured several fighters from the Treasure State including the main event, which was two of the Electric Cities own, squaring off for a World Championship.
Knockout of the Night went to Great Falls’ Leo Bercier, while Missoula’s Lloyd “Cupcake” Mix defeated Great Falls’ Dallas Davison by TKO in the 4th round.
But in the main event it was Great Falls vs Great Falls as rivals Louie “El Loco” Lopez and Kai “Hefty Bag” Stewart clashed for the new BKFC World Featherweight Title.
The two would go all 5 rounds but it was a unanimous decision for the former CMR Rustler and NEW Undisputed BKFC World Featherweight Champion, the Outcast, Kai “Hefty Bag” Stewart.
“It just feels amazing. History is made tonight. I'm the youngest BKFC world champion right now and it's the beginning of something absolutely great,” said Stewart. “Great Falls has treated me so well from my wrestling days till now. And I thank you, Great Falls. I really, really hope to be able to do it in front of Great Falls once again, because I love it. I absolutely love these people here.”
Congratulations again to Kai Stewart on his championship win in front of his hometown crowd.