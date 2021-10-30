FORT BENTON - In the opening round of the Class C 8-man playoffs the Fort Benton Longhorns defeated the Plentywood Wildcats 42-22.
The Longhorns opened the scoring in the first quarter with a touchdown run from junior Landis Arganbright that put Fort Benton up 7-0. Andrew Ballantyne widened the Longhorns lead to 13-0 with a TD run of his own, but Plentywood would keep things close in the first half.
After a fake punt on fourth and long to keep the drive alive, Reese Wirtz connected with Caydon Trupe for the Wildcats first score of the game to make it 13-7. Following a Longhorns fumble, Wirtz found Cameron Brusven down the sideline for a 28-yard TD, that gave the Wildcats a 14-13 lead.
Later in the second quarter the hometown Longhorns started to turn it on. Colter Ball rushed in a touchdown and Ballantyne added the 2-pt conversion as Fort Benton retook the lead 21-14. On the next Longhorn drive, Arganbright punched in his 2nd touchdown of the game, and Fort Benton took a 29-14 lead. Then just before the half, Colter Ball picked off Wirtz and brought it back for a touchdown as Fort Benton went up 35-14 at the half.
In the third quarter, Plentywood cut it to a two score game when Brusven ran in a touchdown to make it 35-22. The game remained that way for most of the second half until the Longhorns put it away in the fourth quarter. Colter Ball added to his great day with his 2nd rushing TD of the afternoon as Fort Benton went up 42-22 with under 4 minutes to go. That was all they needed as they beat Plentywood by that same score.
Up next for the Fort Benton Longhorns is the quarterfinals of the Class C 8-man playoffs where they will host St. Ignatius.