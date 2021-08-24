After back-to-back regular seasons in which the Fort Benton Longhorns went undefeated, they suffered their first loss in the last game of the season. Losing in the semifinals of the State tournament each of the last two years, this year they are ready for a breakthrough.
"I think it speaks for everyone on the team, same with me. We just trying to get over that hump, get to the last little stretch and just be state champions" said Brock Hanford.
The goal for the Fort Benton Longhorns is simple, get to the State Championship and finish the job.
"I think all of us are collectively a little ready to finally make the finals and show them who we are and how good we are" added Colter Ball.
"We have proven the last two years, that we are able to make it all the way, this year we are just going to finish the job unlike last year" said Andrew Ballantyne.
This season the Longhorn bring back a core group of seniors, that feature four All-State players including their lineman.
"We bring back a veteran line. Our offensive line and defensive line is going to be tough to beat, they are solid. Solid, immovable, aggressive, they are tough said Head Coach Jory Thompson."
A team unsatisfied with the way the last few season have ended, the Longhorns want to make their presence known on the field this fall.
"I'd like opponents and other coaches to comment that Fort Benton always brings it. They always compete hard, they get after it, they are ready to go on Friday night, they're disciplined, they do things right and they compete" added Thompson.
The Longhorns kick off their season on Friday August 27 when they host Ennis.