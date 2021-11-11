FORT BENTON - Last year in the Class C 8-man semifinals the Longhorns season came to an end at the hands of the Drummond/Granite. On Saturday afternoon, Fort Benton will have a chance to get revenge against the Titans.
"At the first day of practice the scoreboard had the score on from last year," said sophomore quarterback Cade Ball. "We are still still thinking about that and don't want that to happen again."
All season long the focus of this Longhorns team has been getting back to the semifinals and a rematch against the team who they lost to last year, is just the cherry on top. "We thought we were going to win it all last year," added junior Cody Evans. "We get a second shot at them so I think we are going to get it done now."
"We're all pretty excited to go back and get our revenge," said junior Landis Arganbright. "We're just trying to get over the semifinals hump and finally get to the state championship."
The hump for the Longhorns has been making the semifinals the last two years and having their season end there. Now back for a third consecutive season, the team has spent extra time talking about getting over the hump.
"Ever since the end of last season, we knew we were going to make it over the hump this year," added Ball. "We've been talking about it all season, on how we need to win this year."
Fort Benton will get there chance on Saturday afternoon in front of their home crowd. An advantage the Longhorns hope can help them get over the hump.
"It's great because the stands are always packed," added Evans. "It's nice when you only have to drive to school and you don't have to ride on a 4-hour bus trip anything."
Kickoff from Longhorn Field in Fort Benton is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.