Great Falls- Every year the Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award recognizes someone who has found a unique way to help the disadvantaged through sports, and this year one of Montana’s very own has been blessed to receive that honor.
Frankie Kipp is the owner of Blackfeet Boxing gym in Browning and after years of teaching young kids how to box he says the club has now grown into something much bigger.
"I just have so many stories of how this place grew and how the boxing club grew from being just a boxing club to a clothing bank, to a food bank, and to feeding kids during boxing. I’ve had little kids come into our boxing club and I know they weren't eating. They'd come in there, I was food gleaning at the time of the schools getting their leftovers and stuff they would give us, and that was on my time, my lunch hour when I was a probation officer. It was a good feeling, it's still a good feeling, " said Kipp.