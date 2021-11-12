Friday's Frontier Conference Playoff Volleyball Extravaganza Sets Up A Carroll & Providence Title Game

HELENA, Mont. - Frontier Conference Volleyball in action today in Helena. Four matches were set to determine a championship matchup ahead of Saturday’s title match.
A busy day of playoff volleyball saw Rocky Mountain College start the morning off with a win in four sets over MSU-Northern. That was followed shortly after by Carroll College winning in four sets over Montana Western, both advancing out of the Quarterfinals. That set up two Semifinal matchups.
The first featuring the University of Providence and Rocky Mountain College, and the second featuring Carroll College and Montana Tech. Providence swept their match, thus Carroll and Montana Tech were the last remaining match to determine the championship matchup.
Carroll came out strong in this match, looking to stay on a roll after winning earlier in the day. They were able to force a lot of Tech miscues in the first set, and eventually capped a set-one win off a Tech serve that did not even make it over the net.
Going down 2-0 in a “first to three” match is the kiss of death in that scenario. Tech regrouped and had a strong second set. Both the offense and defense stepped up big for a dominant set two win. The defense had their very own block party featuring several points coming straight off blocks.
Despite the strong second set effort from Tech, Carroll came back and won the next two sets to seal their bid to the championship match tomorrow evening, Saturday November 13.
The Carroll College Fighting Saints (5-5, 10-13) will face off with the Providence Argos (10-0, 23-2) of Great Falls. Providence went 2-0 against Carroll this year, but Carroll was one of only five teams to take the Argos to five sets of their 25 matches played this year.