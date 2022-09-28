HELENA- The Frontier Conference is heating up just in time as we approach the winter. Some of the biggest matchups will happen this weekend, but let's not forget what happened last weekend.
Montana Western vs Rocky Mountain College- The Battlin' Bears were without their starting quarterback Nathan Dick and they didn't skip a beat. The offense was led by Trae Henry at wideout and George Tribble getting his first start at quarterback. This was a bear attack, they dominate MSU Northern 56-0.
Southern Oregon vs Carroll College- Carroll was without star running back Matthew Burgess but Duncan Kraft and Baxter Tuggle stepped up big time for the Saints. Cormac Benn also got in the end zone and Carroll used a three headed rushing attack to defeat the Raiders. Let's not forget about the defense though, Garrett Worden and Garrett Kocab led the way up front, each with a half sack. Tucker Jones had four tackles and the defense came up big. Carroll takes it at home 26-14.
Biggest Matchup- Montana Tech vs UM Western- Another game with a starting quarterback not playing, Jet Campbell out for the Orediggers. Blake Thelen proved he was ready to play though, throwing three first half touchdowns and putting Tech up big. Western would eventually get going with that running game and Reese Neville, but it was too late. The hole that Western put themselves in to start, proved to be too much and Tech Digs a big win out on the road, 33-24.
That is your Frontier 55. In Helena, Austin Parr, SWX.