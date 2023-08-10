HAVRE, Mont. - That's right, Frontier Conference Football is BACK and today I made the trip up to the High Line to check in with Jerome Sours and his MSU Northern Lights.
“We’re a year and a half into it now, and I think the guys that are really thriving in our program are the ones that have been here since then,” stated Souers. “We’ve about doubled our team size in the off season, which has created a challenge in itself. We have larger numbers and more guys to integrate into what we're doing. But we are on track to continue to improve, which is what we need to do. I feel like we're, you know, night and day different where we were a year ago.”
“Oh, it feels good. I mean we've got a full football team,” said senior linebacker Dylan Wampler. “I mean, we got 75, 80 guys out here. Last year we were at like the forties and thirties. So, they got a full year, full recruiting class, and they've got a full team now and it's going to be good.”
Numbers clearly play a large role in football, but aside from the obvious like depth at certain positions for rotation, and having a backup quarterback, just how important is having more bodies at camp when only 11 will be on the field?
“That's everything. We can get more reps, have a better practice, and everything will go more fluidly with the energy being higher,” said senior defensive back Josh Rose. “That just makes practice more fun and makes it better for everybody.”
“It’s something we needed, man,” added senior defensive lineman Colter Szymoniak. “So, yeah having that, we love to see it you know? And we're just trying to get everyone back to like one group, you know?”
The last time MSU Northern was on the winning side of the scoreboard was October 23rd, 2021, when they defeated Eastern Oregon 22-20. They've since lost 13 straight as they begin the next chapter of rebuilding their program under Souers.
So how would a win feel this year for the seniors?
“It's going to feel like everything,” smiled Rose. “We're going to be turning up the city! Watch out for us and go Lights!”
The lights will look to end their losing streak when they kickoff their season against Mayville State University, August 26th, in their home opener.