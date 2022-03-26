MISSOULA, Mont. -- For everyone involved, it was nice to be back outside especially on a warm spring day in Montana.
And for Montana State, team wins on both the men's and women's sides of the meet were the cherry on top.
The men's team finished with 78 points ahead of second place Montana (56), followed by Carroll College (30), Eastern Washington (18), Rocky Mountain College (7), and Montana Tech (4).
As for the women's teams, the Bobcats finished with 90 points, nearly doubling second place Montana (46), followed by Eastern Washington (37), Montana Tech (18), Carroll (7), Rocky (5), and Providence (4).
"It's fun to be back with all the montana teams and see, you know being from Montana, its fun to see familiar faces," Montana State junior thrower and Fairfield native Cantor Coverdell said.
"It's just exciting with everyone cheering everyone on and like the whole team is together today and it just feels great to be outside instead of inside now," Montana sophomore pole vaulter Jadyn Campbell said.
