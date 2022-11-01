GREAT FALLS, - The Argos Women’s Basketball Team AKA “Team USA”, was welcomed back to Great Falls late Wednesday night after competing against the likes of Brazil, Argentina and Mexico at the FISU Games.
The girls fought hard defeating Argentina and Brazil, but lost their 2 against Mexico, including the Gold Medal game, 78-62.
Although they fell one victory shy of the gold, they brought home silver and the experience of a lifetime.
“I’m proud of the girls, I’m proud of their efforts,” stated Head Coach, Bill Himmelberg. “You know, playing Mexico IN Mexico for the championship...the chances of us winning that game were pretty slim. They weren’t gonna allow that to happen. But I’m proud of our kids and how we competed. I think the girls were great the whole time, I think we represented the United States well. The whole experience was just something special that the girls are going to have lifetime memories of.”
Memories and souvenirs are just a few things the girls brought back with them. Senior Alicia Oatis, brought with her a career high 19 points, as well as the hunger to take care of business in the Frontier Conference.
“Yes, definitely, I think not getting the gold fires us up and makes us want to work harder to move on to the Frontier Conference and carry over and finish our work there,” said Oatis. “We really picked each other up on the court and off the court. The bench players, starters, everyone was there cheering for each other. We really were a family down there and it brought us closer together.”
The Argos return to their home court, Saturday, November 5th when they host Thomas More University.