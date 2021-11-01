Argos clinch Frontier Conference Regular Season Championship

** UP Press Release **
DILLON, Mont. – The #8 University of Providence volleyball team defeated Montana Western in three sets on Friday, officially clinching outright the Frontier Conference Regular Season Championship.
"It was a good night again for the girls," head coach Arunas Duda said. "They played incredibly well again. I'm not surprised, but they just continue to impress me with how they approach away games and stressful situations."
It is the second straight season, and the second time in program history, that the Argos (21-2, 8-0) have clinched the outright Frontier Conference regular season title. They have been co-champions in three other seasons: 2006, 2009 and 2019.
Jenna Thorne and Sadie Lott led the attack for the Argos, recording 11 and 10 kills respectively. Cydney Finberg-Roberts notched an astounding 40 assists in the three-set match. Taylor Christensen led the team with 16 digs, with Sacha Legros right behind her at 15. The Argos also had 12 blocks as a team, with Lott, Mariah Jardine and Zoe Naugle each recording three.
Kaitlyn White recorded eight kills for the Bulldogs (8-11, 1-6) while Morgan Stenger added seven. Abbey Schwager notched 15 assists while Kaylee Kopp led the team with 14 digs.
With two games remaining in the regular season, the Argos aren't expecting to let up. The team plans to use this week to continue to improve as they begin to shift their focus on the postseason.
"We're going to continue to do what we've been doing," Duda said. "Even if we have a good performance there's always one or two things that we find that we can improve on and we try to target those in practice. The girls have been really good at responding to that and trying to implement those things in the next match. Certainly that's going to be our goal again this week."
The team will also take some time to honor their seniors in a special presentation before the game against Carroll College next Thursday.
"We're going to have a lot of excitement for our seniors this week," Duda said. "They've had such an incredible run with this program and really brought us to new heights."
The game against Carroll, which will be the final home game the team will play this season, will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the McLaughlin Center. The team will then conclude their regular season with a road trip against Rocky Mountain College on Nov. 6.