Best season in Montana Tech history comes to a close, but Orediggers' ascent has just begun

BUTTE, Mont. -- A perfect record at home. Frontier Conference regular season and tournament titles. A victory at the national level in Kansas City. The best season in Montana Tech men's basketball history may be over, but the Orediggers' ascent to college basketball's elite is just getting started.
Few could have seen Montana Tech's deep run into March after a hush fell over the HPER Complex crowd, as Frontier Conference player of the year Caleb Bellach went down with a season-ending injury less than a minute into their opening-round game.
But the Orediggers never flinched, overcoming deficits in both regional contests to advance to the next level in Kansas City, where the Digs made the most of their inaugural appearance, upsetting #1 seed William Penn to reach the NAIA quarterfinals for the first time ever.
"I think we went into that game knowing for sure that we had an opportunity to go out there and win," junior forward Asa Williams said. "That's every game. we never have the mindset that we're going to go out there and lose."
"But to play against a great program like William Penn, a team that makes the national tournament every year, to have that win on your resume is a huge accomplishment," Williams continued.
That kind of victory is the feather in the cap for a program that has made leaps and bounds over the past half-decade.
Between wins over national contenders and a stronghold on the Frontier conference, the Orediggers are doing things that they haven't done since the man whose signature now graces the home court, Kelvin Sampson, was on the sideline.
"Three or four years ago, we looked at the ceiling of what this program could do, and we were thinking, 'Hey, we could probably contend for a conference championship,'" head coach Adam Hiatt said. "And then we were able to accomplish that, and the next step was, 'What else can we do?'"
"We feel really confident that we can compete at the national level now, and restore this program to the heights that it once had in the '80s and some parts of the '90s," Hiatt added.
And the Oredigger renaissance is far from over. Perhaps the most exciting thing to know is that this magical season came without a single senior on the roster.
That means next year's group returns every piece, including a healthy Bellach, who can now call himself an NAIA first-team All-American.
"We're a young team," Williams said. "A lot of people see Montana Tech, and over the last couple decades, they didn't really respect us. I think, now, we've got the nation's attention, for sure."
For now, it's into the offseason. But in seven short months, the Digs will be dazzling once again, with their lofty goals rightfully set higher than ever before.