BUTTE, Mont. -- A showdown between rival schools Carroll College and Montana Tech on Jan. 21, 2023 may have been the most pivotal in Brayden Koch's young basketball career.
Midway through the tightly fought contest, a hush fell over the Helena crowd as Koch was removed from the game with an apparent injury. But the hush didn't last long.
Koch would eventually re-enter the contest to score a career high 22 points, shooting 50% from deep in the process, as he led the Fighting Saints to an 84-77 victory.
Little did Koch know that he'd be showing off in front of his new team.
"That was one of my most favorite games, and I hate it was against Tech," Koch said with a laugh. "But just showing what I can really do, and what people don't see, all the work behind the scenes, being able to finally show that and play through the injury, it was awesome."
In his freshman season at Carroll, Koch averaged 30 minutes and 9 points per game, hitting a team-leading 34 3-pointers, all while playing out of his typical off-ball role.
Koch was a shooting guard in high school where he earned honors as the Gatorade Player of the Year, leading Helena Capital to the Class AA state title in the process.
Those skills and history of winning have long been on the radar of Montana Tech.
"He put up 30 points in a state tournament game in his sophomore year," Montana Tech head basketball coach Adam Hiatt said. "We were present for that game, and he just really jumped off the court in our minds."
"We lost him on that one game up in Helena where he pretty much single-handedly beat us," Hiatt continued. "He made a bunch of shots from the perimeter. So, we're really excited for him to be able make those shots down here wearing our uniform now."
Unfortunately, those shots will have to wait until the 2024-25 season due to transfer rules.
But when Koch does finally suit up for the Orediggers, it'll be the first time in his 19 years of life putting on a uniform for a non-Helena team.
How exactly will he handle facing his old Saints teammates for the first time?
"I think I'll handle it fine... it's just another game," Koch said. "If some of those guys hate on it, that's OK, but I think it's going to be a fun rivalry--no beef or anything."
"It'll be fun," Koch continued. "I'm excited for that game."
We saw Koch have the game of his life against his new team. We'll just have to wait and see how he follows it up when the jerseys are reversed.