Breakout season for Montana Tech QB Blake Thelen comes full circle on Saturday

BUTTE, Mont. -- Expect the unexpected.
That phrase could end being a pretty good mantra to describe Montana Tech's football season. After being picked fifth in the Frontier Conference preseason poll, the boys from Butte now sit at second in the standings with two games to go.
And a big reason why has been the emergence of redshirt sophomore quarterback Blake Thelen.
Thelen is a Montana kid, having had a productive career at Great Falls High School, and spending a redshirt season at Montana State before transferring westward.
But this season, he made his first college start in just about the toughest spot: at rival UM Western, the defending conference champions.
Thelen was up to the task, passing for 200 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions en route to a stunning road win.
"It's just expected to go out there and play well," Thelen said. "I mean, Montana Tech holds itself to a high standard, and I hold myself to a high standard."
"It's just one of those things where you wait for your chance, go out, and take advantage of it," Thelen continued.
So far, Thelen has gone 4-1 as Montana Tech's leading passer, with a resume that includes that near-perfect performance in his debut, a 14-point comeback at Rocky last week, and a 232-yard, 2-touchdown game against Southern Oregon in a blizzard.
"It doesn't matter what the weather is--snow, rain, 95 degrees, we've had it all this year," head coach Kyle Samson said. "[Thelen has the] ability to move in the pocket, his read are really quick, he understands coverage, and [he has] his overall leadership ability."
"He's obviously had a great year this year," Samson continued. "We're just excited for what he can be."
For Thelen, it all comes full circle on a standout debut season this Saturday when the Orediggers host their rivals from Dillon.
Will Thelen be the superstar against the Bulldogs once again?
"I'm not trying to be the star of the show, I'm trying to give [other] players the ball so they can go be the star of the show," Thelen said with a smile.
"On the field, I just try to be as cool, calm, and collected as possible," Thelen continued. "I try not to have too many highs and not too many lows. I just try to stay that same guy, so people can rely on me."
With two more seasons in the copper and green left under Thelen's belt, the Oredigger faithful may be "hooked on a Thelen" for years to come.