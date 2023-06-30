Britt Cooper follows in footsteps of Lindsay Woolley as new UM Western women's basketball coach

DILLON, Mont. -- Four words on a whiteboard: That's all it took for Lindsay Woolley to kickstart the most legendary season in Montana Western Lady Bulldogs basketball history.
"I remember at the beginning of the [2018-2019 season], Coach Woolley would always go through team goals," said Cierra Switzer, a player for Montana Western from 2016 to 2019. "I remember him writing on the board, 'win a national championship.'"
And that they did. In his 11 years in Dillon, Woolley took the Bulldogs to new heights, as that 2019 championship came during a streak of seven straight appearances in the NAIA national tournament.
Now, as Woolley departs for an assistant coaching job at Utah State, his former players are left with the fondest of memories.
"It was pretty awesome to see him grow up our program from being last in conference to national championships in a matter of four years," said Britt Cooper. "I think a majority of us look at him as a father figure. He's a really important part of all our lives in some way, shape, or form."
When the Lady Bulldogs return to the hardwood of Straugh Gymnasium in October without their captain for the first time in a decade, it is going to feel a little bit strange. But the winning culture and attitude that he instilled in his Bulldogs will still remain.
And, of course, the banners accrued during the Woolley years that hang in the gym aren't going anywhere.
In fact, a name who can be found all over those banners will make the transition seamless.
On Tuesday, Montana Western announced that Britt Cooper would be the Lady Bulldogs' next head coach. She's an easy choice, given her role as a key piece in the 2019 UMW title team, as well her experience as an assistant under Woolley for last season's team that reached the national quarterfinals.
As a player, Cooper was revered for overcoming her smaller stature through heart and hustle. That same attitude will make for a natural fit on the sideline.
"I think it'll be a great new challenge," Cooper said. "Everything was pretty well set in stone here for 11 years, so it'll be nice to see how the girls handle change."
"They can react to different plays, different styles of play, and whatever else might be thrown their way," Cooper continued.
Cooper will have her work cut out for her in year one, with the likes of post wizard Mesa King and All-American scorer Brynley Fitzgerald now departed.
But a strong recruiting class, a pedigree of victory, and a tight-knit pack of Bulldogs make for a good place to start.
The Cooper era of UM Western women's basketball will officially start at home on Oct. 26 against College of Idaho.