The month of July ended with some big transfer news from the hardwoods of the Big Sky Conference as Carroll College's Brayden Koch announced on Monday that he's taking his talents down Interstate 15 to the Mining City where he'll play for Montana Tech to continue his hoops career.
New chapter🙏🏽 #committed @MTechHoops pic.twitter.com/GpjB83Vem3— Brayden Koch (@braydenkoch1) July 31, 2023
Last year as a freshman for Carroll, Koch averaged 8.7 points per game along with 2.3 assists and 1.6 rebounds.
Koch put together a legendary high school career at Helena Capital where he was named the Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior after averaging nearly 22 points per game and leading the Bruins to the 2022 state championship.
The 6-foot-2 guard has three years of eligibility remaining. It's currently expected that he will need to sit out this upcoming season before being able to play in 2024-2025, but it's possible he could appeal that ruling and play for the Saints immediately this coming season.
Koch's departure exaggerates what's already been a tumultuous off season for the Saints following head coach Kurt Paulson's resignation back in early June (Ryan Lundgren was named Carroll's new head coach on June 26th).
Carroll also lost a commitment from Lewistown's Royce Robinson who flipped from the Saints over to Montana State.
Montana Tech meanwhile bolsters an already impressive roster that has won back-to-back conference tournaments.